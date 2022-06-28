Nothing seems to have changed in the pair, trading in a limited range remains. The exchange rate behavior as we mentioned yesterday did not surprised and moved below to 1.06 level.
Although temporarily did some gains, the single European currency exceeded temporarily the 1,06, but failed to maintain these levels and returned to lower prices.
It is clear that the pair is looking for a direction but expects a significant reason which will give the signal.
Maybe this will come from the European Central Bank President statements, Christine Lagarde, who is attending the Central Banking Conference in Portugal from today until tomorrow, may we have important developments in a central banks field.
Although the question remains, what is it that President Lagarde could say and give a significant boost to the euro beyond a temporary.
Euro buyers would be happy if ECB rhetoric becomes more aggressive on future interest rate hikes.
This would reduce the gap created between Fed and ECB, as clearly the Fed rhetoric so far is more aggressive.
In view of the above, we maintain the neutral position of the last days, expecting a limited range trading for the pair in anticipation of Lagarde and Wednesday's conference.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains in range near 1.0600 on Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, keeping its recent range on ECB President Christine Lagarde's remarks on Day 2 of the ECB Forum in Sintra. The US dollar struggles amid a positive shift in risk sentiment and firmer yields. US data awaited.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.2300 amid renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is bouncing back towards 1.2300, capitalizing on the renewed selling in the US dollar across the board. The risk recovery is weighing on the dollar, despite the rebounding Treasury yields. Brexit and UK political woes remain a drag on the pound. US data eyed.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,825, upside potential seems limited
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and reversed a part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the very important 200-day SMA. Gold held on to its modest gains through the early European session and was last seen trading above the $1,825 level.
How to use the Fibonacci Retracement indicator to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!