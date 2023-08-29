Τhe single European currency holds marginal levels of 1,08 in a likely quiet trading day as yesterday's indifferent agenda continues today.
As expected Monday did not provide any major surprises the trading range remained in a very narrow range and the changes were marginal near the 1.08 levels.
The environment was ideal for scalping trading and those investors with this philosophy enjoyed a good trading day.
Τhe overall picture of the market remains the same, currently the pair is struggling to get any direction and although Momentum has been in favor of the US dollar lately this momentum seems to have been limited.
Εven though the week started with a very poor agenda Towards the end we have stormy economic news with the highlight
the growth path of the US economy and the new jobs which traditionally if they surprise create a lot of volatility in the markets.
While the week's rich agenda is complemented by announcements on the course of inflation, Consumer confidence and other fundamental economic data.
Awaiting important financial announcements it's hard to see the investors taking big bets ahead of them.
That today the behavior of the market will remain in a limited range of variation without breaking critical levels is a most likely scenario.
In any case in a possible surprise and a pullback of the Euro well below 1,0750, I will bring back to the table my strategy of buying the European currency on new dips and new local lows with the aim of some good correction.
