The single European currency currently maintains levels above 1,0850 as although it is in an environment of mild pressures it has so far managed to limit the magnitude of these and often come back to the fore with mild corrections.

Yesterday didn't give any big surprise, the range of variation remained narrow and as I had estimated in yesterday's article although mild pressure on the European currency was high on the agenda some collapse and breakdown of critical levels was not on the table.

As today's agenda is relatively uneventful with the announcement on the final estimate of Eurozone inflation being fully expected and the potential for surprises low, the most likely scenario is for the overall market picture to remain the same.

The US dollar appears to be benefiting for now from the advantage of the interest rate differential between the Fed and the Ecb as the European central bank has nothing new to bring to the table, while mild pressures in international markets increase the need to buy dollars as works traditionally as a safe haven currency.

The technical picture of the market seems to remain slightly in favor of the US currency But without, as i pointed out yesterday any signs of collapse for Euro.

The ability of the European currency to react when is under pressure remains on the table with great fidelity and for this reason I do not deviate from my basic strategy of buying the European currency on dips and especially at new local lows.