EUR/USD: no surprises from Draghi
EUR/USD Current price: 1.0874
The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly from a fresh weekly low of 1.0858, trading flat around its daily opening and still looking bearish short-term after Mario Draghi said that the time for exiting stimulus is not yet here, in a speech about the impact of monetary policy at the Dutch House of Representatives. In the US, the imports price index advanced 0.5% in April, helped by higher fuel prices, while exports prices rose 0.2% percent in the same month. Fed's Rosengren is scheduled to speak later today, but beyond that, the macroeconomic calendar will have little to offer to FX traders.
Technically range bound, the 4 hours chart shows that the daily ascendant trend line broken yesterday, now around 1.0900 contained an early advance, whilst the 20 SMA has extended its decline above the current level, now reinforcing the Fibonacci resistance at 1.0930. A bullish 100 SMA, however, contains declines for now, while technical indicators have lost directional strength but remain within bearish territory, maintaining the risk towards the downside. A break below 1.0850 is now required to confirm further slides, with 1.0820 being the next bearish target for today.
Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770
Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.