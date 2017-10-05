EUR/USD: no surprises from Draghi

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0874

The EUR/USD pair bounced modestly from a fresh weekly low of 1.0858, trading flat around its daily opening and still looking bearish short-term after Mario Draghi said that the time for exiting stimulus is not yet here, in a speech about the impact of monetary policy at the Dutch House of Representatives. In the US, the imports price index advanced 0.5% in April, helped by higher fuel prices, while exports prices rose 0.2% percent in the same month. Fed's Rosengren is scheduled to speak later today, but beyond that, the macroeconomic calendar will have little to offer to FX traders.

Technically range bound, the 4 hours chart shows that the daily ascendant trend line broken yesterday, now around 1.0900 contained an early advance, whilst the 20 SMA has extended its decline above the current level, now reinforcing the Fibonacci resistance at 1.0930. A bullish 100 SMA, however, contains declines for now, while technical indicators have lost directional strength but remain within bearish territory, maintaining the risk towards the downside. A break below 1.0850 is now required to confirm further slides, with 1.0820 being the next bearish target for today.

Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770

Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD