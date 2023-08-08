Share:

The single European currency continues to trade below the 1,10 level in a relatively calm day of trading as the economic agenda is extremely poor and investors are unlikely to take big bets ahead of crucial data on the path of inflation in the US economy on Thursday.

Tuesday's early trading hours are reminiscent of yesterday's picture where the range of volatility remained extremely tight and the exchange rate remains in an environment with no clear direction at present.

Although the euro seems to be resisting and so far successfully defending the 1,09 levels this remains a challenge going forward and possible increased figures in inflation prices in the United States are capable of causing and achieving a breakdown of this level.

The course of the exchange rate continues to be linked to macroeconomic fundamentals and for this reason in a poor agenda like today's a wait-and-see attitude seems to be the best idea.

Of course, in any case, the thoughts of scalping trading remains on the table, as breaking critical levels today would be a big surprise.

I would try buying the euro near the 1,09 level for today as there is no any good reason to break that level at the moment and if that happens it will probably only for hit a '' stop loss order'' , with the characteristics of a '' false break ''.