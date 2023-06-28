Share:

The single European currency remains locked in a narrow range and as widely expected yesterday did not provide any surprises.

As aptly mentioned in yesterday's article, the single European currency maintained a very mild upward momentum which, however, did not continue.

President Lagarde reaffirmed the European Central Bank's recent hawkish rhetoric that more rates hike still remains on the table.

In any case, the rhetoric that all decisions will depend on the course of inflation and economic data dominates.

Therefore, with the culmination of the announcements on the course of inflation on Friday, this week is of intense interest and the announcements will probably change the bets on prospects of more interest rate increases from the two central banks.

Right now the only decision that is on the table with almost 100% probability is a 25 basis point hike at the next European Central Bank meeting.

Well, in view of the crucial announcements in the next few days I would see it difficult for the European currency to be able to continue the mildly upward momentum and the levels above 1.10 will be difficult to secure.

I give some increased probability to the scenario that for today the range of fluctuation will be remain limited and small corrections will come back to the fore for the European currency.

In any case a strong direction to one side or the other would be a big surprise for the rest of the day unless some statement or news that is not on the agenda creates the surprise .

Scalping trading, taking advantage the small range of variation is probably the best thought for today.