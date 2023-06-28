The single European currency remains locked in a narrow range and as widely expected yesterday did not provide any surprises.
As aptly mentioned in yesterday's article, the single European currency maintained a very mild upward momentum which, however, did not continue.
President Lagarde reaffirmed the European Central Bank's recent hawkish rhetoric that more rates hike still remains on the table.
In any case, the rhetoric that all decisions will depend on the course of inflation and economic data dominates.
Therefore, with the culmination of the announcements on the course of inflation on Friday, this week is of intense interest and the announcements will probably change the bets on prospects of more interest rate increases from the two central banks.
Right now the only decision that is on the table with almost 100% probability is a 25 basis point hike at the next European Central Bank meeting.
Well, in view of the crucial announcements in the next few days I would see it difficult for the European currency to be able to continue the mildly upward momentum and the levels above 1.10 will be difficult to secure.
I give some increased probability to the scenario that for today the range of fluctuation will be remain limited and small corrections will come back to the fore for the European currency.
In any case a strong direction to one side or the other would be a big surprise for the rest of the day unless some statement or news that is not on the agenda creates the surprise .
Scalping trading, taking advantage the small range of variation is probably the best thought for today.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0950 ahead of Powell, Lagarde
EUR/USD is moving back and forth around 1.0950 in the early European morning. The pair is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting speeches from Fed Chair Powell and ECB President Lagarde for fresh guidance on interest rates.
GBP/USD tests 1.2700 as US Dollar firms up, Bailey, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is dropping further to test 1.2700 in the European session. The pair is undermined by an extended US Dollar rebound and a cautious risk tone, as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of key speeches from Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey.
Gold declines towards $1,900 as spotlight shifts to Fed Powell’s speech
Gold price has challenged the crucial support of $1,910.00 in the London session. The precious metal is declining towards the psychological support of $1,900.00 as investors are expecting hawkish interest rate guidance from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Pro Ripple attorney shows new evidence to support Ripple case against SEC
Attorney John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the SEC.
ECB Forum Preview: Central banker panel key to identify alignment or divergence on interest rates
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System (Fed) and Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank (ECB) President, will be speaking at the 2023 ECB Forum on Central Banking at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.