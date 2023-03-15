Share:

The single European currency remains above the 1,07 level having retreated slightly from higher levels as it struggles to find any strong direction.

As the shocks to the United States financial system have begun to subside, all interest continues to focus on the two central banks' decisions on interest rate hikes.

Bets are now in favor of a 25 basis point rate hike at the next Fed meeting as the latest developments with the US banking crisis make the possibility of a more hawkish decision far smaller .

On the other side of the Atlantic in the European Continent the market has now fully discounted a 50 basis point increase in key interest rates at Thursday's meeting by the European Central Bank.

The confusion in which the forex market remains raises the possibility that the exchange rate will remain in a narrow range of fluctuation without any significant direction for now.

Today's agenda is limited to the announcement of retail sales and producer price index in the United States which is expected to have a limited impact, especially ahead of tomorrow's European Central Bank meeting.

Stock markets showing signs of calm and stabilization at current levels avoiding further intense pressures but also having limited reaction for the time being.

Without significant surprises from the course of stock markets but also some new data on the banking crisis in the United States which seems to be under control for now , the scenario of the exchange rate remaining in a limited range is the prevailing one.

I will stick to my last thought and maintain a wait and see attitude especially in view of tomorrow's ECB decision , waiting for higher levels to consider buying possibility for the US currency.

At the same time , I don't forget the European currency's ability to react with extraordinary fidelity every time it is under intense pressure. So accordingly, some unwarranted sharp decline in the pair can give the opportunity to open buy positions in favor to Euro.