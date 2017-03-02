EUR/USD: NFP´s strong headline offset by poor wages

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0759

The EUR/USD pair bounced after the release of the US NFP report to post a fresh daily high of 1.0774, after an initial kneejerk down t0 1.0705 right after the release, as wages rose at a much slower-than-expected pace. The Nonfarm Payroll headline pushed the dollar higher, as the US economy added 227K new jobs in January, but the advance was short lived, as the unemployment rate surged to 4.8% from previous and expected 4.7% whilst wage rose below expected. Average hourly earnings monthly basis rose by 0.1%, against a 0.2% advance expected, while yearly basis, it came in at 2.5% from previous 2.9%. Final readings for November and December were revised, resulting in 39,000 new jobs less than initially estimated in those two months. The participation rate rose to a four month high of 62.9% from previous 62.7%.

Early in Europe, the final January services and composite Markit PMIs for the EU ticked higher from initial flash estimates, with the services PMI reaching 53.7 and the composite up to 54.4. German and French figures also beat fists estimates, while Italian and Spanish figures were revised lower. Retail Sales in the EU, fell in December by 0.3% monthly basis, leaving the annual reading at 1.1%, below market's expectations of a 1.8% advance.

Technically, the short term picture shows that the upward potential is limited, given that the price is unable to clearly advance beyond its 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst technical indicators have turned higher, but within negative territory. In the 4 hours chart, the rally was capped by the 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are also heading modestly higher within negative territory. The price needs to extend beyond the mentioned high to firm up during the upcoming US session towards the 1.0820/40 region, while a weekly close above this last will anticipate additional gains for the next one.

The downside will remain limited as long as the price holds above the 1.0700/10 price zone, with a break below it pointing for a slide down to 1.0660.

Support levels: 1.0710 1.0660 1.0620

Resistance levels: 1.0775 1.0840 1.0885