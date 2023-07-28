Share:

The single European currency is under intense doubt in the wake of yesterday's decision by the European Central Bank and President Lagarde's statements, but mainly after the impressive data on the growth path of the US economy.

Having dropped almost 200 basis points in just one day it is already at 1,0950 levels and apart from a very small correction of 40 basis points it shows particular difficulty in recovering.

The thought that was expressed in a previous article a few days earlier that the US economy shows much better resistance to high interest rates seems to be coming to the table again after yesterday's surprise where the growth path of the US economy exceeded all expectations.

Υesterday's increase of 25 basis points by the European central bank was completely within the estimates, nevertheless the statements of President Lagarde after the announcement were certainly not in favor of the European currency.

Αfter a long time we heard President Lagarde speak in a softer way about the intentions of the European Central Bank to continue raising interest rates.

While macroeconomic data continues to cause concern as the European economy is just a breath away from entering a recessionary environment.

I remind yesterday my refusal to position myself in favor of the European currency at the high levels, even though the Momentum at that moment favored the euro, typically citing the existence of a significant risk from Lagarde's statements and from the US economic growth path announcement, which could work as catalysts for another significant fall in the European currency, which eventually happened.

Today's agenda is extremely rich and is capable of creating an environment so that the losses of the European currency become more extensive but at the same time it could also trigger a good reaction.

In any case the upward Momentum of the European currency as I mentioned in previous articles continues to be under question and although the thought to position myself in favor of the European currency has not gone away it has now become more conservative and I would expect even lower levels.

Near the levels of 1,0850-70 might be a good thought for a first placement as reaction behaviors I think will come back to the table.

In any case, we must continue to closely monitor macroeconomic fundamentals as anything related to the thinking of the two central banks on the level of inflation and interest rates has a strong impact on the exchange rate.