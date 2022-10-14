After an amazing day with intense emotions and very intense volatility the European currency is again in a defense position trying to maintain yesterday's gains.

After three days of very mild trading the pair in the wake of the announcements about the course of inflation in the United States increased the volatility and while in the first reaction it noted a big plunge to 0.9630 level then reacted strong by climbing very fast to 0,98.

The data announced showed that inflationary pressures remain strong in the US economy and for this reason the possibility of the aggressive policy by the Fed remains high.

With this reasoning quite a few were surprised by the reaction of the European currency after the initial drop. But as we pointed out again yesterday the reactions of the Euro continue to be in play with great fidelity and this happened once again.

This time the trigger that activated the significant upward movement was the return of the stock markets to positive territory and the massive buying by investors in all the major indices.

Here of course its a little cloudy what were the real reasons that led to such a sharp reaction the main stock markets.

Apart from the fact that prices are at low levels and some big hedge funds have decided it's time to start some buying, I don't see any other significant reason for this sharp behavior.

I would not disagree with this reasoning as in my previous article I have mentioned that the completion of the big correction from the highs found in the stock markets a few months ago may be in rate of 30% to 40% the greater of which we are already spectators and maybe the absolute lows are not far away.

However I have some doubts if this strong reaction of the stock markets will continue and today with the consequence that the European currency will also be dragged along in new strong upwards move.

In terms of macroeconomic data we have the announcement of retail sales in the US as well as the survey of Consumer Sentiment which may create a further direction.

The chances of trading staying in a limited range below 0.98 are quite high as the market will need to digest yesterday's intense volatility.