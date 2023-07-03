Share:

The single European currency is under new pressures during the first trading hours of the new week and is already falling well below the 1,09 level.

The general picture of the market shows no significant differences the environment of confusion remains and the exchange rate struggles to find any specific direction.

The news of the previous week culminating on Thursday and Friday did not give any very big surprises, there were of course some small variations from what was expected which increased the volatility but did not create the conditions for there to be any strong direction to one side or the other.

The key takeaways from last week's macroeconomic news announcements have not yet changed the broader picture as the intentions of the two main central banks do not appear to have changed much.

The European Central Bank's hawkish rhetoric remains in play and a further 25 basis point hike is already fully discounted.

This thought is able for the time being to create significant dykes and protect the European currency from sharp losses.

At the same time, however, fundamental macroeconomic data that have been announced on the course of the European economy create strong concern as the clouds and the possibility of recession have not moved over the old continent.

So there does not currently appear to be a significant catalyst for the European currency to continue a strong new upward momentum.

The intense volatility that I have mentioned in previous articles and tried to implement on trading strategy and particular to buy the European currency on any sharp dip I believe it will remain on the table and in view of the important announcements on new jobs on Friday the landscape will remain cloudy.

The short-term course of the exchange rate continues to depend on the daily announcements of macroeconomic data and for this reason the afternoon announcement on the course of the manufacturing sector in the USA is expected with interest.

Possible positive economic data will continue to support the view that despite high interest rates the US economy is showing particular resilience.

Something that currently seems to favor the US currency and acts as a counterweight to Ecb's aggressive rhetoric.