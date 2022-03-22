From the technical point of view, the false breakout through 1.1121 and above the downtrend line signaled that the leg higher ended. Now, the breakdown below the uptrend line may announce a strong downside movement. In the short term, the EUR/USD pair could try to test and retest the immediate resistance levels before dropping towards fresh new lows. Only a valid breakout above the downtrend line could invalidate a new leg down. A new sell-off could be activated by a new lower low, if the rate drop and closes below 1.0960.

The EUR/USD pair is trading in the red at 1.0989 at the time of writing. In the short term, the price has managed to recover after its massive drop as the Dollar Index has retreated after its amazing rally. The currency pair maintains a bearish bias after ending its temporary swing higher. Earlier, the Euro-zone Current Account was reported at 23.0B versus 24.3B expected which could be bad for the Euro. Later, ECB President Lagarde Speaks could bring more volatility .

Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.