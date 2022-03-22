The EUR/USD pair is trading in the red at 1.0989 at the time of writing. In the short term, the price has managed to recover after its massive drop as the Dollar Index has retreated after its amazing rally. The currency pair maintains a bearish bias after ending its temporary swing higher. Earlier, the Euro-zone Current Account was reported at 23.0B versus 24.3B expected which could be bad for the Euro. Later, ECB President Lagarde Speaks could bring more volatility.
From the technical point of view, the false breakout through 1.1121 and above the downtrend line signaled that the leg higher ended. Now, the breakdown below the uptrend line may announce a strong downside movement. In the short term, the EUR/USD pair could try to test and retest the immediate resistance levels before dropping towards fresh new lows. Only a valid breakout above the downtrend line could invalidate a new leg down. A new sell-off could be activated by a new lower low, if the rate drop and closes below 1.0960.
