EUR/USD: neutral-to-bullish short term

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1934

The EUR/USD trades higher in range this Wednesday, having extended its weekly advance up to 1.1949 and holding nearby ahead of the US opening. The greenback remains fragile against most of its major rivals, as despite no new headlines came about the US-North Korea conflict, market remains in risk-off mood. Equities were down in Asia, while European ones struggle to remain afloat. And while seems to have receded, investors remain extremely sensitive. A clear indication of that are US government yields, trading at their lowest for the year. The pair quietness is being exacerbated by a light European macroeconomic calendar and the upcoming ECB's meeting this Thursday, as investors are wondering whether Draghi will actually talk tapering, or once again try to talk down to EUR. Pending of release are the final US August manufacturing PMIs.

Technically speaking, the pair retains a neutral stance, with the upside slightly favored amid the ongoing consolidation above the 1.1900 figure. In the 4 hours chart, the Momentum lost directional strength but holds within positive territory, while the RSI maintains its bullish slope, currently around 59. In the same chart, the price is above a still directionless 20 SMA. The immediate resistance is 1.1960, with gains beyond the level favoring an approach to the 1.2000 region, in the case of another dollar's sell-off round. A relevant support stands at 1.1860, where the pair bottomed a couple of times during the last few days.

Support levels: 1.1900 1.1860 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.2000 1.2040

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD