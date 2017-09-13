EUR/USD: neutral below 1.2000
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1982
The EUR/USD pair remains within a consolidative phase just shy of 1.2000, yet at the upper end of the daily range following the release of US August final PPI figures. Inflation at factory levels advanced 0.2% in August, seasonally adjusted, whilst on an unadjusted basis, the final demand index increased 2.4% for the 12 months ended in August, according to the official release. The figures had little impact on the FX board, but surely don't support latest USD advance. Anyway, market's attention will remain centered in Thursday US CPI figures, which will be more relevant than usual ahead of Fed's monetary policy meeting next week.
In the meantime, the pair remains neutral short term, unable to surpass, but pressuring a bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, and with technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. As commented on previous updates, the pair would need to clearly accelerate through 1.2030 to gain upward momentum and attempt a retest of this year high, while falls towards the weekly low in the 1.1925 region, will likely attract buying interest now.
Support levels: 1.1960 1.1925 1.1870
Resistance levels: 1.2030 1.2065 1.2100
