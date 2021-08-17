Currency markets were also impacted by the data released today, with major pairs like EURUSD retreating to recent lows.
The world’s most traded currency pair was nearing its lowest level since March, as figures from both the U.S. and Eurozone increased market volatility.
In Europe, data showed that GDP growth in the economic area had risen less than expected for the quarter, coming in at 13.6% vs expectations of a 13.7% increase.
EURUSD fell to an intraday low of 1.1708 on the news, breaking through its long-term support level of 1.1767 in the process.
Markets now wait for Wednesday's FOMC minutes report, in addition to Eurozone inflation figures for further volatility.
S&P 500 selloff intensifies as U.S. retail sales decline
The S&P 500 traded lower on Tuesday, as markets reacted to data that showed that retail sales had fallen last month.
Figures from the Commerce Department showed that sales dropped by 1.1% in July, which is worse than the 0.3% decline markets had expected.
In addition to this, data for June was revised, and showed sales increasing by 0.7% instead of the 0.6% previously reported.
The slowdown of U.S. sales comes a day after figures from China painted a similar picture, and further heightens concerns that global growth could be losing steam.
As of writing, both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones were trading lower.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1700 as investors run into safety
The shared currency approaches a critical support against its American rival, after the release of dismal US data fueled demand for safe-haven assets. EU Q2 Gross Domestic Product matched expectations, up 2% QoQ.
GBP/USD: July monthly low at 1.3571 at sight
UK employment figures were upbeat, with the unemployment rate down to 4.7%. The UK will publish July inflation data, the CPI is foreseen at 2.2% YoY. GBP/USD is breaking a critical support level, may fall to 1.3571.
Gold bears lurking around prospects of a daily Bearish Doji
Gold is on the verge of a test of the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level but has stalled in US resilience. Gold's daily chart is being monitored for a Bearish Doji and subsequent test of 10 EMA support.
Three reasons why XRP price will reach $3.30
XRP price breaks several significant resistance levels during last week’s 65% spike, transforming them into pivotal support. XRP is not a traditional security under the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act.
RBNZ Preview: Forecasts from nine major banks, odds of rate hike diminish amid fresh covid lockdown
The RBNZ is set for a 25bps OCR hike to 0.50% in August. As we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of nine major banks ahead of the much-awaited monetary policy announcement.