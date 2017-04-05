EUR/USD: near a fresh weekly high, but no definition

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0922

The EUR/USD pair trimmed the FED-triggered losses and posted a fresh weekly high of 1.0940 in the European morning, holding nearby ahead of the US opening. The pair got a boost from final Markit services and composite PMIs, showing that the euro-area´s growth accelerated at its fastest pace in six years at the beginning of the second quarter. Germany led the recovery, with the services' sector index printing 55.4, slightly below March's peak of 55.6, while the composite index reached 56.7. For the whole region, growth reached a six-year high, with the final Markit Eurozone PMI Composite output index rising to 56.8 in April according to the official survey.

In the US, weekly unemployment claims fell by more than expected in the week ending April 28, down to 238K against previous 257. The unit labor cost during the first quarter surged by 3.0%, but during the same period, Nonfarm Productivity fell by 0.6%. March trade balance came in at $-43.7B with the deficit marginally lower after February's revision to $-43.8B.

The pair retreated from the mentioned high but holds at the upper end of its latest rage, overall neutral intraday as in the 4 hours chart, the price holds above an horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators lost their early upward momentum and turned south around their mid-lines. The price needs to surpass 1.0950 to be able to extend its gains, while only below 1.0820 the risk will turn towards the downside.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0790

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD