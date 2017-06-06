EUR/USD: mute short term, but bullish potential intact

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1252

The EUR/USD pair trades uneventfully around 1.1250, still confined to a tight range ahead of critical events later this week, including the ECB. Data released in the EU earlier today was mixed, as Retail Sales rose by less-than-expected in April, up by 0.1% when compared to March, although above market's forecast when compared to a year earlier, up by 2.5%. The Sentix Investor Confidence index for the region, surged in June to 28.4 from previous 27.4. The US will release a business optimism index later today, hardly enough to trigger interesting moves. In the meantime, stocks trade negatively amid tensions in the Middle East and the latest terror attacks in London, favoring safe havens gold and yen.

For the EUR/USD pair, the 4 hours chart shows that the price keeps hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, but well above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, while technical indicators hold within positive territory, although with no clear directional strength, indicating that the risk remains towards the upside despite the absence of upward momentum. As commented on previous updates, as long as the price holds above the 1.1200 region, the downside will be well-limited, although a break through the 1.1300 resistance is now required to confirm a bullish acceleration for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1180 1.1150

Resistance levels: 1.1300 1.1345 1.1380

