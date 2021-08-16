In today's stream, Coach Dale mentioned that he is not getting too Bearish the DXY until the market tests the highs above the 93.19. This double looks like an area where buy stops are placed and could be elected.

 

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours

EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours

EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds

GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds

GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses

XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses

Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.

Gold News

Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double

Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double

SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking

Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Equities set to take a breather from record breaking

US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well because it's Monday and bulls don't really like Monday and the market needs a breather.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures