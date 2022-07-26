EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past week, it is traded between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently, it is at the rate of around 1.0218. If it will manage to hold its rate above the support level of around 1.0190, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level of about 1.0230 otherwise it should fall towards its support level of approximately 1.0160. We do not expect much volatility today as the eyes are on tomorrow’s FED meeting which will decide on the interest rate.