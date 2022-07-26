EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past week, it is traded between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently, it is at the rate of around 1.0218. If it will manage to hold its rate above the support level of around 1.0190, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level of about 1.0230 otherwise it should fall towards its support level of approximately 1.0160. We do not expect much volatility today as the eyes are on tomorrow’s FED meeting which will decide on the interest rate.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0200 amid worsening European gas crisis
EUR/USD is stretching its decline below 1.0200 amid the worsening European gas crisis. Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline will operate just at 20% capacity from July 27. The US dollar finds its feet, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Fed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2000 amid tepid mood
GBP/USD is easing towards 1.2000, extending the retreat from three-week highs of 1.2091. Risk-off flows remain in play, revving the safe-haven demand for the US dollar. Lack of any positive developments around the UK political scenario weighs on the pound.
Gold extends correction to near $1,720 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy eyed
Gold price has extended its corrective move to near $1,720.00 ahead of Fed policy. The resurgence of recession fears will keep the US dollar underpinned broadly. A symmetrical triangle formation is indicating a consolidation ahead.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bleed in Pre-FOMC crypto snoozefest
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices plummeted alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in the top 30 ahead of the FOMC meeting. Analysts are optimistic that Dogecoin will breakout from its multi-year trendline.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!