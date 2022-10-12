EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD is bearish.

133 pips of the ATR.

Pinbar in D1 time frame.

Target should 0.9600 and below.

Big volatility.

MEGATREND ™ pattern.

D1 Chart EUR/USD

Point 1 of Trend line touch. Point 2 of 1-2-3 pattern. Point 3 of 1-2-3 pattern. Pinbar entry. Target.

The EUR/USD shows 133 pips of the ATR for the last 14 days.It means that volatility is 2.5 times higher than before the crisis. The EUR/USD is moved lower by the technicals and technicals show everything. Fundamentals are written in the price action. Gas crisis, divergence in monetary policy with the US, dissension in the ranks of the EU. Everything weighs down and EUR/USD will move lower.

Pinbar rejection off the MEGATREND pattern is clearly showing us continuation to the downside. 0.9720 is the entry zone and if price continues to respect the MEGATREND we should see 0.9600 and 0.9435 as the swing target. Intraday target is 0.9600 but we have the FOMC meeting minutes and US CPI tomorrow.