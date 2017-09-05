EUR/USD: mounting bearish pressure exposes 1.0820

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0881

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline this Tuesday below the 1.0900 mark now challenging the previous week's low of 1.0874, as investors continue to unwind longs. The relief rally triggered by easing political concerns in the EU fainted after Macron was confirmed as the new French president this past Sunday, with the decline having more to do with profit taking than self dollar's strength. Data coming from the EU reaffirms that growth in the region keeps advancing at a steady pace, following the release of some German figures earlier today. According to the official reports, German's March Industrial Production fell by less than expected, down by 0.4% from the previous month, edging up 1.9% when compared to a year before. The country's trade balance posted a surplus of €19.6B in the same month, shrinking from February €21.2B, although exports grew by 0.4%5, and imports by 2.4%. Despite not impressive, the readings were above market's expectations. Fed's members Kashkari, Rosengren and Kaplan will speak in different events all through the American session, and could fuel dollar's advance on clear signs of an upcoming rate hike next June.

Technically, the pair has broken below a short term ascendant trend line, now around 1.0895 and the immediate resistance, while extending its decline further below its 20 SMA as technical indicators gain downward momentum within negative territory, all of which maintains the risk towards the downside. The pair has met buying interest around 1.0850 in the previous week, while the low set after the first round of French elections stands at 1.0820, a critical support for the upcoming sessions, as a break below it will probably see the pair filling the opening gap left a couple of weeks ago at 1.0730. To revert the ongoing bearish tone, the pair needs now to regain at least the 1.0930 level.

Support levels: 1.0850 1.0820 1.0770

Resistance levels: 1.0895 1.0930 1.0965

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD