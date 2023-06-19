Share:

The exchange rate is trading in a very narrow range at the opening of the week as today's agenda is relatively non-existent and apart from some statements from European Central Bank officials no financial news is announced.

The single European currency has already limited the upward dynamics since Friday and is in a mild correction between the levels of 1,09- 1,0950.

As I mentioned in Friday's article the European currency would find it difficult to continue the strong upward momentum it had in the previous days culminating on Thursday and the correction even in a limited range was quite expected.

The general picture of the market remains the same with the Key interest rates and the prospects for further increases to remain the levers of the pair's movements.

The return to the fore of aggressive rhetoric from ECB's side re-fueled an upward momentum for the European currency which, however, I believe will be again under of discussion.

The decision for another increase of 25 basis points at the July meeting is fully discounted and will not come as a surprise and the question is what news President Lagarde has to bring to the table so the upward momentum of the euro has a long duration.

In any case No one can claim that the single European currency are at high prices and The prospect of further rise remains a good possibility.

For this the strategy of the last weeks to prefer to buy the single European currency at any local lows and dips remains my priority.

Having a quiet trading day with a limited range of fluctuation is the most likely scenario for today as beyond some statements the economic agenda is non-existent.