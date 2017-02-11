EUR/USD: modestly higher, but still comatose

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1653

EUR finding support in plummeting Pound post-BOE.

US employment data backing a strong NFP for this Friday.

The EUR/USD pair remains comatose within range, with the common currency finding some support on a plummeting Pound post-BOE, which sent the EUR/GBP almost 100 pips higher. The pair set a weekly high early Asia at 1.1671 but was unable to advance beyond the resistance area that contained advances since the week started. European final PMIs released at the beginning of the session didn't help, as the Markit indexes suffered very limited revisions from preliminary estimates.

The US just released some employment figures, all of them positive ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be released this Friday. Weekly unemployment claims for the week ending October 28th were of 229,000 a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level, also below market's forecast of 235K. The US Nonfarm Productivity rose by 3.0% in Q3, beating expectations of 2.4% and far above previous 1.5%, although during the same period, Unit Labor Costs rose just modestly, up to 0.5% from previous 0.3%, as expected.

US President Trump is set to announce next Fed's head today, estimated at 15:15 GMT, while around 19:00 GMT the GOP will present its tax-reform bill. Both events could shake the greenback, particularly if the chosen candidate to lead the Central Bank is not Jerome Powell, as the market already priced in.

Technically, the pair remains neutral short-term, as in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are directionless around their mid-lines, albeit the price managed to recover above a now modestly bullish 20 SMA. Selling interest has been steadily rejecting the price on approaches to the 1.1660/70 price zone, but the pair keeps holding above 1.1600. Below this last, the next support is October low of 1.1575, en route to 1.1540, while beyond 1.1670 the recovery can extend up to 1.1720.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1550

Resistance levels: 1.1660 1.1690 1.1720

