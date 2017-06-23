EUR/USD: modestly bullish, more gains beyond 1.1220
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1176
The EUR/USD pair advanced up to 1.1187 during London trading hours, retreating partially from the level but holding on to gains early US session. A weaker dollar was the main reason of the EUR's advance, although the common currency was unable to extend its rally on a mixed outcome of Markit flash PMIs. Manufacturing activity keeps expanding in the region according to preliminary estimates, reaching a fresh six-year high in June, although a deceleration in services growth led to a decline in the EU Composite PMI to its lowest reading in five months. Despite the unexpected surprise, the region maintains a healthy pace of growth in the second quarter of the year.
With US PMIs and housing data still pending of release, the EUR/USD pair presents a short term positive tone, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price remains near its daily high and above its 20 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators advance within positive territory, and at fresh 1-week highs. Still the pair needs to extend beyond 1.1220 to be able to gain bullish traction, and close the week with a positive tone.
Support levels: 1.1120 1.1075 1.1030
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300
