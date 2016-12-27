EUR/USD: modest dollar gains ahead of US opening

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0443

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

Extremely quiet trading in this last week of the year is seeing major pairs hovering within 30 pips range ever since the day started with the EUR/USD pair stuck in the 1.0440/50 region. There were no macroeconomic releases in Europe, adding to the case of dull trading. The US will release its December Consumer Confidence Index during the upcoming hours, alongside with some regional manufacturing indexes, expected to back the greenback, if not in the short term, at least for the next week and afterwards. Short term, the 1 hour chart presents a neutral stance, with the price stuck around a flat 20 SMA and between the 100 and 200 SMAs, and technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. In the 4 hours chart the price is holding above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost directional strength, and also hold within neutral readings. 1.0420 is the immediate support to follow, as only a downward acceleration below it could see some follow-through towards the year low at 1.0352.

Support levels: 1.0420 1.0390 1.0350

Resistance levels: 1.0460 1.0500 1.0550

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2243

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

The GBP/USD pair drifted lower in thin trading during the European morning, with no data coming from the UK, as banks remained closed in observance of the Christmas Day. Trading within Friday's range, the pair presents a modest bearish tone in the short term, given that in the 1 hour chart, the price is moving away below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within bearish territory. In the 4 hours chart, a strongly bearish 20 SMA caps the upside around 1.2290, while technical indicators hold well below their mid-lines, maintaining the risk towards the downside. The pair bottomed at 1.2228 last week, making of the level the immediate support to break to confirm an extension sub 1.2200.

Support levels: 1.2230 1.2200 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2290 1.2330 1.2370

USD/JPY Current price: 117.39

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Neutral short term, but bullish trend intact. The USD/JPY pair trades lifeless in a 25 pips' range ever since the day started, with the JPY little affected by the release of Japanese inflation data. According to the official release, Japan’s consumer prices fell for the ninth straight month in November. The core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, slipped 0.4% when compared to a year earlier, against a median market forecast for a 0.3% fall. The 1 hour chart for the pair shows that the price is below a modestly bullish 200 SMA, while the 100 SMA is flat above the largest, currently around 117.60, the level to surpass to see some upward continuation, whilst technical indicators aim modestly higher within neutral territory, limiting the downside. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators are neutral, heading nowhere around their mid-lines, whilst the price holds well above bullish moving averages, which indicates that the dominant bullish trend remains in place.

Support levels: 117.20 116.90 116.50

Resistance levels: 117.60 117.95 118.30

AUD/USD Current price: 0.7189

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD

The AUD/USD pair trades modestly higher ahead of the US opening, although measly 10 pips above its Friday's close, in line with the ongoing absence of volatility across the FX board. A jump in gold prices, due to some strong psychical demand in India, and steady oil prices, are helping the pair to remain in check. Technically however, and as long as below 0.7210, the 61.8% retracement of this year's rally, the risk remains towards the downside. Short term, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere within positive territory. In the 4 hours chart, a strongly bearish 20 SMA has broken below the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, whilst technical indicators head modestly higher, but below their mid-lines, maintaining the upside limited.

Support levels: 0.7250 0.7210 0.7175

Resistance levels: 0.7295 0.7330 0.7380