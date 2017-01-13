EUR/USD: mixed US data benefits the dollar temporarily

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0635

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

Majors consolidated for most of this Friday, with a brief dollar's advance being quickly reversed in the European morning. The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.0603, but bounced back above the 1.0650 mark in a quiet London session, with no relevant macroeconomic data released. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US released December Retail Sales and PPI figures, which came in mixed, as sales in the month grew by 0.7% slightly below the 0.6% expected. The core reading printed 0.2%, below the expected 0.5%, while the control group figure was also a miss. Inflation prices at factory gates were, on the other hand, encouraging, as the PPI rose by 0.3% monthly basis, and 1.6% when compared to a year earlier, although the core readings beat expectations with the PPI ex Food and Energy up 1.6% YoY.

The EUR/USD pair is breaking through 1.0630 as an immediate reaction, and the 1 hour chart shows that the price is hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned sharply lower, and are currently aiming to enter bearish territory, supporting additional slides on a break below the mentioned daily low. In the 4 hours chart, however, the downward potential seems limited as the price is well above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but hold well above their mid-lines.

Support levels: 1.0600 1.0565 1.0510

Resistance levels: 1.0685 1.0710 1.0750

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2153

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

Pound's underlying weakness is the main theme these days, as despite broad dollar's weakness, the GBP/USD pair failed to advance. The pair saw a spike up to 1.2232 this Friday, but quickly retraced back below the 1.2200 figure, accelerating its slide after the release of US data, down to 1.2140 so far today. Holding nearby, the 1 hour chart shows that the price is back below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators entered bearish territory with sharp downward slopes, supporting some further slides on a break below 1.2130, an immediate Fibonacci support. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is neutral-to-bearish, as the price is below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst indicators turned modestly lower around their mid-lines, lacking enough directional strength at the time being.

Support levels: 1.2130 1.2080 1.2135

Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2230 1.2280

USD/JPY Current price: 114.67

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Limited upward potential, but 114.00 to hold for now. The USD/JPY pair suffered a knee-jerk after the release of US data that sent the pair to a daily low of 114.15, but improved inflation readings in the US finally benefited the greenback, at least short term. The pair quickly bounced some 60 pips from the level, suggesting that seller interest somehow receded after the pair tested the critical 114.00 support. In the short term, and according to the 1 hour chart, the upward potential remains limited, as the price is developing well below a bearish 100 SMA, around 115.30, whilst technical indicators have changed course around their mid-lines, but remain neutral, with no certain directional strength. In the 4 hours chart, the technical outlook is bearish, with technical indicators heading lower below their mid-lines, and the price far below its moving averages.

Support levels: 114.00 113.65 113.20

Resistance levels: 114.80 115.20 115.50