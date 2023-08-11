The single European currency remains locked near the 1.10 level despite a temporary ejection after the announcement of the path of Consumer Inflation in the United States during yesterday.
The smaller than estimated announcement was very close to the estimates and despite the temporary reaction where the US currency received some pressures as it turned out afterward the extremely small deviation was not capable of justifying greater losses for the dollar and for this reason relatively soon the single European currency lost most of the gains.
The result is that confusion remains, the pair struggles to find any direction and remains locked near the 1,10 levels with some significant divergences either side.
The release of US inflation data as it remained very close to estimates was not able to change bets on the Fed's intentions going forward.
The course of the exchange rate as it continues to be closely linked to the release of economic fundamentals could not draw new conclusions and the general picture remains the same.
And today's agenda is of increased interest with the US producer inflation announcement as well as the Consumer Sentiment survey.
Without any major surprise I don't see any major divergence from the previous days behavior and the pair is likely to continue to be on either side of the 1.10 level without breaking some critical levels.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to small gains near 1.2700 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2700 in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.4% in Q2, better than the market expectation of 0.2%, and helped Pound Sterling find demand.
EUR/USD flat-lines around 1.0990, markets turn cautious ahead of US PPI data
The EUR/USD pair holds ground above the 1.0980 mark heading into the early European session on Friday. The major pair trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day after retreating from a weekly high of 1.1065 following US inflation data.
Gold nurtures bearish bias below $1,940
Gold licks its wounds at the lowest level in a month, snapping a four-day downtrend as markets reassess previous fears of higher interest rates and geopolitical concerns about China.
Binance Labs fights illiquidity risks, infuses $10 million into Helio Protocol's liquid staking goals
Binance exchange is committed to driving off illiquidity, complexity and centralization, throwing capital into the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the BNB ecosystem, Helio.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Higher prices at the pump could irritate consumers, hit markets Premium
Economists expect the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index to marginally decline in August. The long-term inflation expectations component may have exceeded estimates due to rising Oil prices.