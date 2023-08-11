Share:

The single European currency remains locked near the 1.10 level despite a temporary ejection after the announcement of the path of Consumer Inflation in the United States during yesterday.

The smaller than estimated announcement was very close to the estimates and despite the temporary reaction where the US currency received some pressures as it turned out afterward the extremely small deviation was not capable of justifying greater losses for the dollar and for this reason relatively soon the single European currency lost most of the gains.

The result is that confusion remains, the pair struggles to find any direction and remains locked near the 1,10 levels with some significant divergences either side.

The release of US inflation data as it remained very close to estimates was not able to change bets on the Fed's intentions going forward.

The course of the exchange rate as it continues to be closely linked to the release of economic fundamentals could not draw new conclusions and the general picture remains the same.

And today's agenda is of increased interest with the US producer inflation announcement as well as the Consumer Sentiment survey.

Without any major surprise I don't see any major divergence from the previous days behavior and the pair is likely to continue to be on either side of the 1.10 level without breaking some critical levels.