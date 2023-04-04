Share:

The single European currency maintains a mild upward momentum absorbing all the latest correction trying to secure the level of 1,09.

After yesterday's correction during the first part of the day the euro slowly but steadily moved up again having already broken the 1,09 level trying to build bases to secure this level and move even higher.

As i have mentioned repeatedly in the last articles, the general picture continues to slightly favor the European currency , without however, the mild upward dynamics taking on large dimensions.

The difference in the final goals in the level of interest rates between Fed and Ecb seems to be converging for now, something that clearly favors the European currency, as the European Central Bank maintains a more aggressive rhetoric, while on the contrary, after the developments in the banking sector in the United States, the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears decidedly more reserved on the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes in the next few meetings.

At the same time announcements from financial data on the European economy show signs of optimism and the removal of the possibility of recession, which also supports the Euro prospects.

While the calm that has returned to the international stock markets limits the need to buy dollars, which traditionally functions as a safe haven currency.

Τhis morning's announcement of a 4% increase in German exports surprised the markets and gave a temporary further boost to the European currency which again broke the 1.09 level upwards.

The continuation of today's agenda is limited on producer price index for the EU economy and factory orders orders in the US which without some major surprises I do not expect to have a significant impact on the exchange rate.

As the general picture of the market remains without significant changes I will remain firm in the basic strategy of the last few days to buy the European currency on every dip , which so far has not disappointed me as after the corrections the slightly upward momentum of the euro is maintained with relatively good fidelity.

However as the exchange rate approaches higher prices this strategy is certainly becoming increasingly unattractive