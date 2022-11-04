The single European currency is on defence mode and showing signs of reaction as has already managed to bounce back from yesterday's lows of 0.9730.

As we have mentioned repeatedly and once again in yesterday's article the dips of the European currency are followed by reactions with excellent fidelity.

The key data which act as a weight for the European currency continue to be in the foreground.

The energy crisis, macroeconomic fundamentals and the interest rate differential between Fed and Ecb continue to be the main causes that are Euro is under pressures.

The retreat or sharpening of these data create the temporary trends something that we have seen in the last days after the return to the foreground of the aggressive policy from the Fed's point of view.

Although the technical levels continue to be of particular importance the market in latest time is completely dependent on the development of the events with the announcements of the macroeconomic figures, the statements of the officials from the two main central banks and the geopolitical balance.

In the absence of important announcements and events the technical picture of the market tries to follow some pattern according to the theories of technical analysis , But when there is the critical event these theories sit in the corner.

For the rest of the day and till the noon we see a limited range trading as there will hardly be any significant positions before the announcement on the new jobs in the US economy.

Average estimates indicate an amount of around 200,000 new jobs for the month of October and a possibility of a large deviation from the announcement will certainly act as a trigger or for return of the European currency to levels significantly above 0.98 or a new challenge to break down the 0.97.