The single European currency has pared Friday's losses and is trading marginally above the 1,08 level.

Chairman Powell did not clarify the landscape for the Fed's future intentions.

Bets that the US Federal Reserve will proceed with one more increase in key interest rates till at the end of the year remain below 50%.

Meanwhile President Lagarde brought nothing new to the table and maintains the basic ECB's rhetoric.

Although aggressive rhetoric remains the European economy remains a question mark and is currently acting as a brake for the European currency to return to a dynamic uptrend.

Lately there has been a connection between the course of the American currency and the climate in the international stock markets and the pressures on them lead to a rise in the American currency which acts as a safe haven currency, While the return to upward Momentum clearly favors the European currency.

This pattern is expected to continue and investors are closely watching the stock markets to get their bets on the exchange rate.

Τhe new week starts with a very poor agenda which is not expected to give any significant volatility to the pair and the possibility that the exchange rate will digest levels on either side of 1.08 is increased.

At present there does not appear to be any catalyst that will clearly work in favor of the European currency to help it continue the soft reaction in a broad and long duration.

A fluctuation range between 1,0750 - 1,0850 levels is a scenario with some good probability for the beginning of the week.