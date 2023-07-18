Share:

The European single currency hits new local highs at 1.1275 as 1,1250 level breaks upwards.

Yesterday's start of the week did not present any major surprises, the pair remained in a limited range of fluctuation between the levels of 1.12-1.1250 as the poor economic agenda limited the extreme swings.

Speeches from European Central Bank officials maintained the familiar aggressive rhetoric something that supports the European currency for now.

The decision to raise key interest rates at the next meeting of the European Central Bank is now locked, while after that the possibility of a continuation remains on the table, but it will depend on the data.

Βut even with the next increase and maybe for one more after that, the gap in key interest rates in favor of the dollar will remains and we must not forget that.

I have a strong feeling that the market currently includes a significant element of speculation regarding next week's European Central Bank decision.

After a period of relative calm and limited range fluctuations which had made trading easy we now have sharp fluctuations which in my opinion are not fully supported by the fundamentals.

On today's agenda stands out the announcement of retail sales in the United States which, if pleasantly surprising, is capable of creating benefits for the US dolar.

My thinking has not changed from yesterday's article and I am maintaining a wait and see attitude as despite the mild upward momentum in the European currency I do not want to be a buyer at these levels without first seeing a satisfactory correction.