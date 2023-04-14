EUR/USD: Μild bullish momentum remains the play but may be challenged again

Share:

Τhe single European currency has already secured the level of 1,10 and maintaining the mild upward momentum is trying to move higher.

For another day, yesterday's economic news did not favor the US dollar as the producer price index fell significantly further reduse the possibility that the Fed will proceed with another increase in key interest rates at its next meeting.

In contrary, in the environment of the European economy inflationary pressures remain at high levels, which has shaped the aggressive rhetoric from ECB's point of view, with the gap in interest rates that was created a few months earlier and has led to the dramatic fall of the European currency, now it has been bridged in large percentage.

In any case, we cannot yet speak that the European currency being at high levels as it has simply absorbed a significant part of the large losses that taken the pair to the lows of 0.95 in September 2022.

Today's economic agenda is relatively light on European economic news but extremely rich on the US economy side as we have the retail sales announcement as well as the Consumer Sentiment survey.

Both are Fundamental economic news with relatively increased weight which is capable of giving direction to the exchange rate and if there is some reversal of the negative sentiment from the latest economic announcements it is capable of creating a good correction in favor of the US currency.

On the contrary a renewed disappointment with bad economic fundamental news is quite likely that the pair will test new highs by breaking upwards and 1,11.

Αs I pointed out in a previous articles, now the strategy for trading in the foreign exchange market is determined day by day as recently the correlation of the course of the exchange rate is completely determined by the various economic announcements, trying to detect through them the Fed's intentions.