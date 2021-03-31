EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD we wrote: holding 3 month trend line support at 1.1770/60 so this isobviously key to direction on the downside for this week. A break below 1.1750 keepsthe pressure on for 1.1700/1.1690.
Nice call! We hit 1.1700 as I write this morning.
USDCAD makes slow progress to 1.2646.
Daily analysis
EURUSD meets the most support for this week at 1.1700/1.1690. A good chance of abounce from here in severely oversold conditions targeting 1.1750/60, perhaps as faras 1.1820/30 in to the end of the week.
Best support at 1.1700/1.1690 but a break below 1.1675 likely to trigger furtherlosses to 1.1640/30 & perhaps as far as 1.1610/00.
USDCAD must hold first support at 1.2600/1.2580 for bulls to remain in control. Abreak above 1.2650 targets first resistance at 1.2675/85. Bulls then need a breakabove 1.2700 to trigger further gains.
First support at 1.2600/1.2580 then probably the best support for today at 1.2560/50.A break below 1.2535 however is likely to trigger further losses to 1.2500/1.2480.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
