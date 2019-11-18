On October 24th, Mario Draghi led his last ECB meeting, in what was mostly a “goodbye moment” to the markets. There weren’t any surprises, and Draghi left the helm to Christine Lagarde. At the time, we discussed the possibility of EUR/USD pulling back towards 1.1000 before making a move higher. The main reason to look for the move was that EUR/USD was trading near the 200-day moving average, downward sloping trendline resistance, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the June 25th high to the October 30th low, and the RSI near overbought conditions. With the help of the positive trade news between China and the US over the next month, the US Dollar Index (DXY) moved higher and the Euro moved lower towards that 1.1000 level.
However, over the last few days (see 240-minute chart), DXY began trading lower and failed to take out the double top target. Price gapped lower into support after the weekend and the tweet this morning that China may be stalling on the trade deal was the final nail in the coffin to push DXY below the support zone towards 97.75. (One thing I’d like to note here is that the RSI is in over sold conditions. This is a place to begin to use the RSI to look for a reversal. It doesn’t mean there will be a reversal. There is no reason the RSI can’t go further into oversold territory or unwind while price trades sideways).
As one may have expected, on a 240-minute chart EUR/USD failed to reach a double top target as well (however came much closer than DXY). Price has reversed and is bouncing back towards the confluence of resistances mentioned on the daily chart. EUR/USD has paused at the 50% retracement from the highs on November 4th to the lows on November 14th near 1.1089. (Note the RSI here as well. Same situation as with DXY, but opposite).
What now for EUR/USD? If price can continue higher from here, the double top resistance highs come in at 1.1170, along with the 200 Day Moving Average and the downward sloping trendline heading back over a year. Is the 3rd time a charm for the 1.1170 level? If price breaks through 1.1200 the next resistance level isn’t until 1.1400. Support is back down at the 1.1000 level.
This week, ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks and Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI’s are to be released. There will probably be more comments regarding the US-China trade war as well . Any of these events may act as the catalyst to determine the next direction for EUR/USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 11-day high amid mixed trade headlines, central bank talk
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend but fresh reports say the mood has soured. ECB members have reaffirmed their stance calling for fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. PM Johnson abandoned his plans for cutting corporate taxes, disappointing markets. Nevertheless, he remains in the lead ahead of the elections.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
US Dollar Index stays depressed below 98.00
The US Dollar index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, remains on the defensive in levels below the 98.00 handle at the beginning of the week.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Low volatility hampers year-end rally
BTC/USD could follow the downward path for a few more weeks. ETH/USD appears weak in the short term but with some signs of bullish hope.