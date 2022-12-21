The single European currency is currently maintaining levels above 1.06 as on the one hand it is difficult to return to high prices but at the same time it shows excellent resilience and every time that comes under pressure as soon as it falls below 1,06 it reacts immediately.

Yesterday's announcements did not show any particular surprise and supported a narrow trading range, failing to give any specific direction to the pair.

The market appears to be in a state of confusion and struggling to find a direction, as investors are very wary of taking significant positions in favor of one or the other currency.

As i mentioned yesterday besides the ECB's hawkish rhetoric since its last meeting, currently there doesn't seem to be any particular event on the horizon that could sustain a renewed strong bullish momentum for the euro.

Two of the major factors that was weighing on the European currency in recent months and was justifying the significant drop to the 0.95 level are currently very limited and for this reason the European currency has returned to current levels reacting almost 1,200 basis points from the lows.

The rhetoric between the two central banks on the intentions of interest rate hikes has balanced and in fact is recently starting to lean in favor of the European Central Bank, while the energy crisis seems to have less impact as oil and natural gas prices have decompressed significantly.

However, let's not forget that key interest rates continue to be higher from the Fed's side and US Treasuries continue to offer higher yields.

As the US bonds continue to be attractive and the stock markets come under pressures often the need to buy dollars remains, as it acts as a safe haven currency.

This could justify the dollar to return to better levels with the European currency to lost some of the recent gains.

From today's agenda stands out the announcement of the Consumer confidence index in US, something that could disturb the temporary balance of the pair.

In general the last strategy to buy the US currency at peaks so far it seems to be working and for this reason i will keep it and for today.