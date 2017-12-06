EUR/USD: looking to advance further

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1221

The EUR/USD pair advances modestly ahead of Wall Street's opening, but remains confined to a tight range daily basis, amid the absence of macroeconomic headlines coming from the EU or the US. Markets, however, seem to have digested the latest news coming from Europe, with the EUR finding stability on a mixed ECB and the Pound still fragile amid political jitters. All eyes turn now to the Fed and any clues the Central Bank may offer over upcoming moves, with a 25 bps hike already priced in.

The EUR/USD pair has advanced up to 1.1231,so far this Monday, but continues to lack upward momentum, while in the 4 hours chart, the price converges with both, the 20 and the 100 SMAs, all around 1.1220. Technical indicators in the mentioned time frame have extended their recovery within bearish territory, and are currently challenging their mid-lines, maintaining the risk towards the upside for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1195 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1230 1.1260 1.1300

