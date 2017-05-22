EUR/USD: looking for excuses to buy

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1247

The EUR/USD pair jumped to a fresh 2017 high of 1.1249, getting a boost mid-European morning from comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who blamed EUR's weakness on the ECB when talking about the country's trade surplus. Given the absence of macroeconomic headlines to move the pair during the London session, buys got an excuse from Mrs. Merkel to resume buying. The pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1161, as arising Brexit concerns benefited partially the American currency during the first half of the day. Nevertheless, the greenback retains the soft tone seen last week, still heading south against all of its major rivals. The US session will bring a couple of Fed's speakers and later on the day, UK PM Theresa May, which can trigger some noise particularly affecting European currencies.

In the meantime, the pair is technically bullish short term, pressuring the mentioned daily high. In the 4 hours chart, the pair met buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, currently providing support around the mentioned daily low, whilst technical indicators have partially lost their bullish strength, but remain within overbought territory, not enough to suggest that the pair has reached a top. Further gains beyond 1.1260, the immediate resistance, expose 1.1299, the peak reached last November with the US election, whilst beyond this last, the rally can continue towards 1.1460, a long-term major resistance during the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels: 1.1260 1.1295 1.1340

