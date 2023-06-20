Share:

The single European currency is trying to develop a mild upward momentum after the small losses it suffered on Monday in a generally very quiet trading day.

Yesterday as fully expected was extremely quiet with a very limited range of variation as the economic agenda was non-existent and the United States was on holiday mode.

Τhe single European currency after the significant gains of the previous week found itself correcting marginally and approaching the level of 1.09 from 1.0970 which had been found the previous Thursday in the wake of the European Central Bank's decision to increase interest rates by 25 base points.

In a non-existent economic agenda, interest was limited to statements by officials of the European Central Bank who did not give any surprise and maintained the familiar rhetoric of the central bank.

Another 25 basis point increase and next steps will be data dependent is the main verbiage from all Ecb's officials.

In an environment where signs of recession in the major eurozone economies are visible and where inflationary pressures remain high but signs of de-escalation are strong, the possibility that the rates hike cycle will be completed in July is significant.

The general picture of the market does not show significant differences, the single European currency shows to be favored by the policy of the European Central Bank for now, still remains at low prices on long terms view and the prospect to maintain some mild upward momentum remain in the game.

For this reason I will keep the basic strategy of the last few days which so far has not let me down. I will continue to look for levels and opportunities to buy the European currency on any dips and new local lows.