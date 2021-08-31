EURUSD continues to grind higher. This is USD based with the Euro basket little net changed for the last four days.
A bearish Butterfly completes at 1.1843-1.1850. With bespoke resistance at 1.1843, I am looking at this zone to get short.
There is little in the way of USD figures today so I am wondering if US manufacturing figures tomorrow could be the catalyst.
