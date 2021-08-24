EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at 1.1700/1.1680 worked perfectly as we hit the first target of 1.1750/60 & topped exactly here. Today we target 1.1780/90 for profit taking.

USDCAD negative shooting star signalled a top in place but the pair collapsed much further than I expected.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow, difficult to trade.

Daily analysis

EURUSD longs at 1.1700/1.1680 target 1.1750/60 & resistance at 1.1780/90 today for profit taking.

Strong support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1650. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1630 & 1.1580/70.

USDCAD crashed 200 pips wiping out Thursday’s strong gains, after Friday’s strong gains had evaporated. Minor support at 1.2600/1.2570. Longs need stops below 1.2540.

Minor resistance at 1.2740/60. A break higher targets 1.2820/30.

GBPCAD broke first support at 1.7450/40 & unexpectedly broke strong support at 1.7390/80. Best support at 1.7335/15. Stop below 1.7295.

Longs at 1.7335/15 target 1.7390/99, perhaps as far as resistance at 1.7435/55 for profit taking.

