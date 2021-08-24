EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD longs at 1.1700/1.1680 worked perfectly as we hit the first target of 1.1750/60 & topped exactly here. Today we target 1.1780/90 for profit taking.
USDCAD negative shooting star signalled a top in place but the pair collapsed much further than I expected.
GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow, difficult to trade.
Daily analysis
EURUSD longs at 1.1700/1.1680 target 1.1750/60 & resistance at 1.1780/90 today for profit taking.
Strong support at 1.1700/1.1680. Longs need stops below 1.1650. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1630 & 1.1580/70.
USDCAD crashed 200 pips wiping out Thursday’s strong gains, after Friday’s strong gains had evaporated. Minor support at 1.2600/1.2570. Longs need stops below 1.2540.
Minor resistance at 1.2740/60. A break higher targets 1.2820/30.
GBPCAD broke first support at 1.7450/40 & unexpectedly broke strong support at 1.7390/80. Best support at 1.7335/15. Stop below 1.7295.
Longs at 1.7335/15 target 1.7390/99, perhaps as far as resistance at 1.7435/55 for profit taking.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
