EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD bottomed exactly at first support at 1.1995/85.

USDCAD still confusing as we remain in a 1 month sideways trend but volatility certainly increased yesterday as we saw a 200 pip range in minutes.

GBPCAD collapsed through best support for the day at 1.7435/25 on a 220 pip drop.

Daily analysis

EURUSD bounces from first support at 1.1995/85 to 1.2046 this morning. Strong resistance at 1.2070/80. A high for the day is likely here if retested today. Shorts need stops above 1.2095. A break higher however targets trend line resistance at 1.2130/40.

Strong support at 1.1995/85 & again at 1.1940/30. Longs need stops below 1.1920.

USDCAD minor resistance at 1.2525/35 but above here can target 1.2565/75. Strong resistance at 1.2720/40.

Support at 1.2475/55. A break lower to targets the March low at 1.2380/60.

GBPCAD minor resistance at 1.7420/30 but above here can target targets 1.7480/90.

Strong support at 1.7350/30 but below here can target 1.7275/55.

