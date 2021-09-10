EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD has drifted slowly lower this week.
USDCAD remains in an erratic & random sideways trend for 2 months.
GBPCAD shot higher this week.
Daily analysis
EURUSD first support at 1.1805/1.1795. Longs need stops below 1.1780. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1760/50, perhaps as far as 1.1730/20.
Minor resistance at 1.1840/1.1850. A break higher targets 1.1880/85. Strong resistance at 1.1910/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1930.
USDCAD ran up to the target of 1.2715/25 & 1.2760/70. The pair topped exactly here to test first support at 1.2660/40. Longs need stops below 1.2620. A break lower targets 1.2590/80, perhaps as far as 1.2550/40.
Minor resistance at 1.2760/70. A break higher can target 1.2800 & 1.2840/50.
GBPCAD through resistance at 1.7440/50 to the next target of 1.7485/1.7500 & 1.7540/50. We topped exactly here but a break above 1.7560 can target 1.7610/20.
First support at 1.7490/80. A break lower can target 1.7450/40 with support at 1.7410/00.
First support at 1.7370/60. Longs need stops below 1.7340. A break lower can target 1.7335/30 before a retest of minor support at 1.7275/65. Further losses target 1.7254, perhaps as far as 1.7220.
