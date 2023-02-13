Share:

EURUSD if you managed to short just below 1.0800 we tumbled to support at 1.0690/70 for profit taking, with a low for the day exactly here. Longs here today need stops below 1.0650.

Sell a break below 1.0650 targeting 1.0600, perhaps as far as strong support at 1.0510/1.0490.

Longs at support at 1.0690/70 can target minor resistance at 1.0750/60. Further gains meets strong resistance at 1.0800/20. Shorts need stops above 1.0840.

EURCAD: Key support at 1.4240/20 - longs need stops below 1.4195. A break lower is a sell signal & we could then target 1.4130/20, perhaps as far as 1.4070/50.

AUDUSD we wrote: potential bear flag forming with lower trend line at 6945/35 so a break below here should be a sell signal initially targeting 6895/85 then 6870/65. The pair broke lower hitting 6909 & outlook remains negative for Monday.

A break below the 50 day moving average at 6870/60 can target the 200 day moving average at 6810/00 today. Resistance at 6970/80 - shorts need stops above 7000.

NZDUSD broke the lower trend line of the bear flag at 6330/20 for a sell signal targeting 6295 (hit) & support at last week's low at 6285/65. (So we may see this target hit today).

A break below 6255 is a sell signal targeting 6200/6190, perhaps as far as 6160/50. Expect resistance at 6340/50. Shorts need stops above 6370.