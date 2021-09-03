EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at 1.1810/00 worked perfectly hitting the target of 1.1880/1.1900 for profit taking. Up to 80 pips profit this week.

USDCAD has become erratic & random over the past week, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Yesterday we edged lower to 1.2545.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random, holding minor support at 1.7345/55 & the first target of 1.7380/7400.

Daily analysis

EURUSD longs at first support at 1.1800/10 worked perfectly on our buy signal targeting 1.1880/1.1900 for profit taking. Now we run in to strong resistance at 1.1915/25. Shorts need stops above 1.1960.

First support at 1.1840/30. Strong support at 1.1800/1.1790. Longs need stops below 1.1780.

USDCAD holding below 1.2580 is negative for this week targeting 1.2560 & 1.2535/30, perhaps as far as 1.2500/1.2490.

Bulls need a break above 1.2630 to regain control, initially targeting 1.2680/90.

GBPCAD same levels apply for today & holding minor support at 1.7345/55 targets 1.7380/7400 then first resistance at 1.7440/50. A break higher targets 1.7485/1.7500.

Minor support at 1.7275/65. Further losses target 1.7254, perhaps as far as 1.7220.

Chart