EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at 1.1810/00 worked perfectly hitting the target of 1.1880/1.1900 for profit taking. Up to 80 pips profit this week.

USDCAD has become erratic & random over the past week, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Yesterday we edged lower to 1.2545.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random, holding minor support at 1.7345/55 & the first target of 1.7380/7400.

Daily analysis

EURUSD longs at first support at 1.1800/10 worked perfectly on our buy signal targeting 1.1880/1.1900 for profit taking. Now we run in to strong resistance at 1.1915/25. Shorts need stops above 1.1960.

First support at 1.1840/30. Strong support at 1.1800/1.1790. Longs need stops below 1.1780.

USDCAD holding below 1.2580 is negative for this week targeting 1.2560 & 1.2535/30, perhaps as far as 1.2500/1.2490.

Bulls need a break above 1.2630 to regain control, initially targeting 1.2680/90.

GBPCAD same levels apply for today & holding minor support at 1.7345/55 targets 1.7380/7400 then first resistance at 1.7440/50. A break higher targets 1.7485/1.7500.

Minor support at 1.7275/65. Further losses target 1.7254, perhaps as far as 1.7220. 

Chart

EURUSD

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900

EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900

EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850

GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850

GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed

Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed

Gold prices step back from an intraday high surrounding $1,815, up 0.12% on a day near $1,812 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises the most in three days inside a bullish chart pattern ahead of the key US NFP.

Gold News

Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains

Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains

Polkadot price recently  sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.

Read more

NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback

NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback

The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures