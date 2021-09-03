EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD longs at 1.1810/00 worked perfectly hitting the target of 1.1880/1.1900 for profit taking. Up to 80 pips profit this week.
USDCAD has become erratic & random over the past week, up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend. Yesterday we edged lower to 1.2545.
GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random, holding minor support at 1.7345/55 & the first target of 1.7380/7400.
Daily analysis
EURUSD longs at first support at 1.1800/10 worked perfectly on our buy signal targeting 1.1880/1.1900 for profit taking. Now we run in to strong resistance at 1.1915/25. Shorts need stops above 1.1960.
First support at 1.1840/30. Strong support at 1.1800/1.1790. Longs need stops below 1.1780.
USDCAD holding below 1.2580 is negative for this week targeting 1.2560 & 1.2535/30, perhaps as far as 1.2500/1.2490.
Bulls need a break above 1.2630 to regain control, initially targeting 1.2680/90.
GBPCAD same levels apply for today & holding minor support at 1.7345/55 targets 1.7380/7400 then first resistance at 1.7440/50. A break higher targets 1.7485/1.7500.
Minor support at 1.7275/65. Further losses target 1.7254, perhaps as far as 1.7220.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed
Gold prices step back from an intraday high surrounding $1,815, up 0.12% on a day near $1,812 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises the most in three days inside a bullish chart pattern ahead of the key US NFP.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.