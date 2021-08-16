EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 worked perfectly as we hit the target of 1.1790/1.1800 for a 70 pip profit on the week.

USDCAD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.2525/35 & bottomed exactly at the first target of 1.2500/1.2490.

GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow.

Daily analysis

EURUSD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 handed a 70 pip profit as we hit what is first resistance at 1.1790/1.1800 this week. A break above 1.1820 can target resistance at 1.1870/80.

Holding first resistance at 1.1790/1.1800 risks a slide to best support at 1.1735/15. Longs need stops below 1.1695. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1640/30 then 1.1580/70.

USDCAD holding first resistance at 1.2525/35 targets 1.2500/1.2490. A break below here is a sell signal targeting 1.2450/40 & 1.2420/10.

First resistance at 1.2525/35. Bulls need a break above 1.2560 for a buy signal targeting 1.2600, perhaps as far as 1.2650/60.

GBPCAD strong resistance at 1.7360/80. A break above 1.7400 meets minor resistance at the August high of 1.7495/1.7505. A break above 1.7510 targets the July high at 1.7557/67.

Minor support at 1.7210/00. A break lower targets 1.7265/55, perhaps as far as 1.7230/20.

