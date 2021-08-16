EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 worked perfectly as we hit the target of 1.1790/1.1800 for a 70 pip profit on the week.
USDCAD topped exactly at first resistance at 1.2525/35 & bottomed exactly at the first target of 1.2500/1.2490.
GBPCAD remains quite erratic & random. No trend to follow.
Daily analysis
EURUSD longs at best support at 1.1735/15 handed a 70 pip profit as we hit what is first resistance at 1.1790/1.1800 this week. A break above 1.1820 can target resistance at 1.1870/80.
Holding first resistance at 1.1790/1.1800 risks a slide to best support at 1.1735/15. Longs need stops below 1.1695. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 1.1640/30 then 1.1580/70.
USDCAD holding first resistance at 1.2525/35 targets 1.2500/1.2490. A break below here is a sell signal targeting 1.2450/40 & 1.2420/10.
First resistance at 1.2525/35. Bulls need a break above 1.2560 for a buy signal targeting 1.2600, perhaps as far as 1.2650/60.
GBPCAD strong resistance at 1.7360/80. A break above 1.7400 meets minor resistance at the August high of 1.7495/1.7505. A break above 1.7510 targets the July high at 1.7557/67.
Minor support at 1.7210/00. A break lower targets 1.7265/55, perhaps as far as 1.7230/20.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from 1.1800, downside seems limited
EUR/USD trades around 1.1770 down on the day but without signs of a bearish breakout nearby. Tepid US data and concerns about global growth undermined demand for the common currency.
GBP/USD: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures
The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day at around 1.3854. The pair depended solely on the dollar’s demand, or the lack of it, ignoring news coming from the United Kingdom.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800
XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790.
BTC and ETH to correct 10% as Ripple reaches escape velocity
Bitcoin price and Ethereum meet transition points for the July rally as pivotal Fibonacci levels emerge as formidable resistance. XRP price pauses, but it probably will not be for long.
Pressures mount on global risk appetite, but will the sell off last?
Get our take on what to expect this week, and why tech could come under selling pressure. Why we can’t price in geopolitical concerns in Afghanistan with certainty just yet. China’s growth slowdown is bad news for the FTSE 100.