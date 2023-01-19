In the long term, the EURUSD currency is expected to form a bearish cycle impulse consisting of five main sub-waves I-II-III-IV-V.
Most likely, the market is in a bullish correction IV. This complex correction is like a triple zigzag consisting of primary sub-waves.
The primary sub-waves look complete.
The development of the last sub-wave is expected in the near future. It may form a zigzag (A)-(B)-(C) near 1.122. At that level, correction IV will be at 61.8% of impulse III.
According to the alternative version, the cycle correction IV has already been fully completed and is a triple zigzag, as in the main version.
In the last section of the chart, we can notice the development of the initial part of the cycle wave V, which may take the form of a primary impulse, its possible structure is shown by trend lines.
It is assumed that the bears can re-go to the minimum of 0.953, at which a large impulse wave III was completed.
It is preferable to add this pair on our watchlist!
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
