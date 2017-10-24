EUR/USD: little action ahead of ECB

Investors remain cautious ahead of ECB, EUR/USD neutral

Growth strong in the EU at the beginning of Q4 supports ECB's tapering

The EUR/USD pair trades mute around 1.1760, confined to a 30 pips´ range ever since the day started. Speculative interest seems determinate to wait until Thursday, when the ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision, before taking a serious decision on the common currency. In the meantime, data coming from the EU was encouraging, as October preliminary Markit PMIs for the region indicated that solid growth in the region continues at the beginning of Q4. In Germany, the services PMI came in at 55.2 against previous 55.6, while the manufacturing index came in at 60.5, beating expectations but below previous 60.6, resulting in a Composite PMI of 55.2. The three readings were the lowest in two-month. A similar picture offered the final EU figures, with only manufacturing surpassing market's expectations by printing 58.6 and hitting its highest in 80-month. Still pending of release are US Markit PMIs.

From a technical point of view, the pair retains a neutral-to-bearish stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is still below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA aiming to break below the 100 SMA, both around 1.1780, whilst technical indicators remain directionless within negative territory. Beyond 1.1780 the pair has a strong static resistance in the 1.1820/30 price zone, while below 1.1720, the lowest the pair can go is 1.1660 ahead of the ECB, where it bottomed in August and September.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1860

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD