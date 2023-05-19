The single European currency has defended the 1.0750 level, but showing no signs of a strong reaction at the moment.
Yesterday was marked by another bearish session for the pair and the 1,08 level broke relatively easily, at the 1,0750-70 level the single European currency tryied to react which succed it in the early morning hours today.
Τhe behavior of the market generally confirmed my thinking as expressed yesterday, as the mild downward momentum of the European currency had some continuity and indeed the level of 1.0750-70 proved to be a good support as I characteristically mentioned in yesterday's article.
Ecb's president Christine Lagarde in her speech yesterday did not give anything new to the markets, she kept the same rhetoric which leaves open the possibility of further increases in key interest rates, but as I have mentioned repeatedly this is an old news and does not show be able to feed back a new bullish cycle for the European currency at the moment.
The improved report on the course of manufacturing activity in the US and hope that there will be finally an agreement to raise the ceiling US debt supported the US dollar which posted gains against all major currencies.
Τoday's agenda is indifferent to any macroeconomic news but is extremely rich in statements and speeches from officials of the two main central banks with that of Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell standing out.
As we enter the last day of the week with the US currency heading for significant weekly gains the afternoon speech by the Fed Chairman is particularly critical as if he will disappoint the markets the possibility of acting as a trigger for further Euro's reaction is not small.
In view of important speeches and close of the week maintaining a waiting attitude I think is the best thought.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0800 as US Dollar corrects ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is recovering ground toward 1.0800 in the European morning. The US Dollar is correcting across the board, despite a cautious market environment. All eyes remain on ECB-speak and Fed's Powell.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 amid renewed USD weakness, Powell eyed
GBP/USD is rising back above 1.2400, having displayed exhaustion in the downside momentum. The Cable is making efforts for recovery, as the US Dollar is correcting lower in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold attempts recovery toward $1,970 as USD turns lower ahead of Fed speech
Gold price is seeing a recovery move after gauging support below $1,960 as the US Dollar index is losing upside momentum. Investors are expecting neutral policy guidance from Fed’s Powell. The end-of-the-week flows are also likely to affect the Gold price action.
AVAX price recovery to $20 is dependent on these factors
AVAX price has been in a consolidation phase for nearly a year with no end in sight. As the altcoin approaches the lower limit of this range, there are two ways Avalanche might resolve the tightening - a recovery bounce or a breakdown that leads to a steep correction.
The dollar explodes higher, but it's unlikely to last
The dollar has strengthened against its major rivals over the past two weeks, gaining 2% against a basket of major currencies. The Dollar Index surpassed 103, a level not seen since the second half of March. Notably, the rally in the US currency has been accompanied by a rally in equity indices, an odd couple.