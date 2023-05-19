Share:

The single European currency has defended the 1.0750 level, but showing no signs of a strong reaction at the moment.

Yesterday was marked by another bearish session for the pair and the 1,08 level broke relatively easily, at the 1,0750-70 level the single European currency tryied to react which succed it in the early morning hours today.

Τhe behavior of the market generally confirmed my thinking as expressed yesterday, as the mild downward momentum of the European currency had some continuity and indeed the level of 1.0750-70 proved to be a good support as I characteristically mentioned in yesterday's article.

Ecb's president Christine Lagarde in her speech yesterday did not give anything new to the markets, she kept the same rhetoric which leaves open the possibility of further increases in key interest rates, but as I have mentioned repeatedly this is an old news and does not show be able to feed back a new bullish cycle for the European currency at the moment.

The improved report on the course of manufacturing activity in the US and hope that there will be finally an agreement to raise the ceiling US debt supported the US dollar which posted gains against all major currencies.

Τoday's agenda is indifferent to any macroeconomic news but is extremely rich in statements and speeches from officials of the two main central banks with that of Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell standing out.

As we enter the last day of the week with the US currency heading for significant weekly gains the afternoon speech by the Fed Chairman is particularly critical as if he will disappoint the markets the possibility of acting as a trigger for further Euro's reaction is not small.

In view of important speeches and close of the week maintaining a waiting attitude I think is the best thought.