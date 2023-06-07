Share:

The single European currency remains below the 1,07 level in a narrow trading range as investors shy away from big bets ahead of next week's European Central Bank meeting where it is expected to announce a 25 basis point hike in key interest rates.

Yesterday's market picture had no surprises as the mild losses of the European currency remained in the spotlight as well as the minor reaction.

Yesterday's agenda with the announcement of some financial news for the European economy confirmed the thoughts that the EU economy remains fragile.

The general picture of the market remains the same with the path of the exchange rate remaining highly sensitive to various macroeconomic data and especially those that give better conclusions about the intentions of the two main central banks in relation to the continuation of key interest rate hikes.

Today's agenda remains poore and it would be hard to see a breakout of major levels .

Τhe most likely scenario for today is that the range of variation will remain limited.

The 1,0620-40 level target remains in my thought as a possible buy level for the European currency.