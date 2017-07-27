EUR/USD: limited correction on mixed US data

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1694

The EUR/USD pair trades slightly below 1.1700, correcting further lower after topping at 1.1776 at the beginning of the day, as generally positive US data helps the greenback. Durable Goods Orders jumped to 6.5% in June, beating expectations of a 3.0% advance, although the core reading, excluding transportation, came below the 0.4% expected, up by 0.2%. In the same month, the trade deficit was of $64B, better than previous $66B, while weekly unemployment claims for the week ended July 21st resulted at 244K. Nothing too shocking overall, which means that the ongoing dollar's recovery will remain corrective as the longer-term bullish trend remains in place.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is nearing a marginally bullish 20 SMA, an immediate dynamic support around 1.1665, while technical indicators retreated further from overbought levels, still within positive territory. Below the mentioned 20 SMA, the next support comes at 1.1620, ahead of 1.1580, while on a break above the daily high, the pair will have to face the 1.1800 level, the top of the bullish channel and the 200 SMA in the weekly chart.

Support levels: 1.1665 1.1620 1.1580

Resistance levels: 1.1745 1.1775 1.1800

